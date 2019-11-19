DuBOIS — A DuBois-based Christmas podcast is giving people something “merry and bright” to listen to during the holiday season, while showcasing local businesses.
DuBois resident DJ Penhollow, his girlfriend Tami Larrabee and best friend Layne Stipe have had an “undying love for the Christmas season” all of their lives, Penhollow said.
“We decided to bring that passion to the podcast world, and to surrounding areas,” he said.
Stipe and Penhollow have been podcasting about “nerd stuff,” they said, on a show called “Nerdtalkalype” for three years now. Now, 100 episodes later, they are branching into different categories.
Penhollow said his love for podcasts came about when he was delivering pizzas, and was longing for some entertainment beyond music.
“Podcasts provide a constant and ever-changing showcase of entertainment, and you can find any show about anything,” he said. “It’s a really great way to get stuff out there.”
The goal of the “Cup of Cheer” podcast is not just to spread the love of the holiday season, but to showcase DuBois-area businesses and what they offer, Penhollow said.
“We are asking them for some type of collaboration, and in exchange, we are promoting them for the entire duration of the show’s run time throughout the season,” he said. “Some places are making a special product offer for people who mention the show.”
For example, a coffee shop in town might offer a discount if someone mentions the podcast, he said.
The first few special guests include Hockman Candies talking about the history of Christmas candy, Bradley’s Books and “the beat of Christmas stories” and the Downtown DuBois Group for events.
Recording will take place in their DuBois home, Penhollow said, but they intend to explore locations during the holiday season.
“When we can attend holiday events, we have a mobile podcasting station that can come with us to capture interviews from anywhere,” he said.
Podcast regulars can access COC on several platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Google. Those who are unfamiliar can search YouTube and the podcast’s Facebook page.