CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council rejected paving bids on Monday evening.
Council voted to reject four bids received for milling and resurfacing .20 and .11 miles portions Fredricka Avenue and .10 and .08 sections of Station Street. The bids were opened at the council’s April 9 business meeting.
Proposals ranged from a low of $68,433.50 to a high of $83,703.47.
Streets Committee Chairman Dave Donahue suggested since all of the bids were higher than the $50,000 it had set aside for paving in the 2018 budget, council might be better served by repairing the worst areas of both streets and rolling the funds left into the 2019 paving budget.
“Whether that’s $20,000, $30,000 or $40,000, the borough should be able to get more paving done next year if we roll those funds over,” Donahue said.
Council also accepted a quote from Howell Paving, Curwensville, to repair a number of streets located throughout the borough at a cost of $14,500. Howell Paving’s offer was the lowest of two received. The other quote was $19,260.
