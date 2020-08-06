Greg and Diana’s Log Cabin Honey is made at out of the Selfridges’ home in Olanta.
The Selfridges get their honey from 20 wild honey bee hives on their property, and their honey is 100 percent all-natural honey made by local wild honey bees, Greg Selfridge said.
The Selfridges named their brand Log Cabin Honey because of the small log cabin they have on their property.
Greg and Dianna’s Log Cabin Honey is available at local stores such as the IGA in Coalport, Agway and the Express Cafe in Clearfield and at the Glendale Valley Winery.
Their facility is a registered apiary in Pennsylvania and is inspected by the state Department of Agriculture, according to Diane Selfridge.
Plus, unlike most national honey brands, Greg and Diana’s Log Cabin Honey is raw honey and is not processed. He said most of the national brands will heat or cook their honey to high temperatures to make it last longer on the shelf before it crystalizes. Honey is antibacterial and doesn’t spoil but over time it will crystalize and cooking the honey at high temperatures lengthens the time it crystallizes, but this will alter the taste of the honey and destroy many of the beneficial compounds in honey.
He also doesn’t treat his hives with any pesticides or chemicals to kill off any parasites or predators believing the bees can best fend for themselves.
But he does have an electric fence to keep the local bears out.
Greg and Diana’s Log Cabin Honey is considered wildflower honey because the honey is made from whatever flowers the bees find in the local area. He said he has some clover fields on his property but the bees will forage for nectar in a three to five mile radius around their hive and his bees don’t use the clover exclusively so Log Cabin Honey is considered wildflower honey.
Greg Selfridge also said he has some bee hives on some of his neighbors’ farms to help with the pollination of fruits like apples and blueberries, and he doesn’t charge the farmers anything for this service. But he said local farmers will often help him out by putting their extra fertilizer on his fields from time to time.
“Everybody helps each other out over here,” Greg Selfridge said.
Greg Selfridge said he got started in beekeeping four years ago when a swarm of honey bees came to a tree outside of his home. He talked to a beekeeper about what he should do about the swarm and he said if one puts bee boxes on trees the bees would use them.
Since then the Selfridges have been hooked on beekeeping. Selfridge said they did all they could to learn about beekeeping and honey production including reading books, going to classes at Penn State and doing research on the internet.
“They are really interesting animals,” Greg Selfridge said.
But he said there is always more to learn and bees and said he recently took an eight hour refresher course at Penn State on beekeeping to keep up with the latest developments, but the bees still manage to surprise him.
“The thing with bees, they don’t read books, they do what they want,” Greg Selfridge said. “Two hives can be right next to each other and they will be doing two completely different things.”
When bees make honey, they will fill the honeycombs with honey and beat their wings to remove moisture until the honey is the right consistency. And when the honey is done, they bees will seal the honeycombs with wax.
Greg Selfridge said they use pre-made plastic honeycombs, which the bees will fill with honey. Once the honey is sealed with wax he will take the honeycombs and put them in a machine that spins the honeycombs to extract the honey. They then run the honey through a filter to remove the wax and bottle the honey themselves at their home.
Selfridge said he has about 25 hives on their property but five of them are new colonies and aren’t yet producing honey.
They leave about 30 to 60 pounds of the honey behind in the hives for the bees to eat through the winter.
Greg Selfridge said locally produced honey is significantly more expensive than massed produced honey but he said their customers tell them their honey is far superior to the big brands.
And Greg Selfridge said the low price of the mass produced brands makes him suspicious of what they are selling.
Despite all the work they goes into it, the Selfridges said they love being beekeepers and making honey.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the anything,” Diane Selfridge said.
For more information contact Greg and Diana’s Log Cabin Honey at 814-236-0672.