DUBOIS — Chad Barnard of DuBois has been making videos and movies since he was a child when YouTube first started.
“They were goofy and silly, but I loved piecing together shots and visuals,” said Barnard, noting that informing or entertaining with a camera is something he applies to his business, CVB Media, which recently announced their membership into the Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce.
Barnard said he’s proud to introduce the company’s videography and marketing services to DuBois area businesses.
“People are gravitating more and more to videos for information, on their phones especially –so I’m excited to help businesses capitalize on that in 2021 and beyond with effective video production,” said Barnard.
Originally from Port Allegany, Barnard moved to DuBois in 2012 and attended the DuBois Business College.
“Once I graduated from the filmmaking program, I wrote and directed a feature film in the area called ‘Blood On The Leaves,’ which we raised $10,000 to produce,” said Barnard. “We completed the film, released it on Amazon Prime and paid everyone back. That experience definitely set me on a path to start CVB Media, balancing the creative and business aspects of projects.”
CVB Media offers professional videography services throughout Central PA, including promotional videos, event coverage, and in-house training, safety, and orientation videos, with the goal of elevating the digital marketing efforts of local businesses and organizations in a cost-effective way.
Since 2017, Barnard has operated CVB Media in the Tri-County area, working on a variety of creative video projects including co-producing DuBois Beaver football live streams, TV commercial productions, Fire Prevention Week videos for the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and recently, the Groundhog Day 2021 Virtual Pre Show which garnered more than 1 million views online.
“I’ve done a lot of exciting and fun projects the past few years for a lot of great clients,” said Barnard. “But I have to say the most interesting client I’ve ever had has been the Seer of Seers himself, Punxsutawney Phil. He and the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club hired CVB Media this past winter to deliver on a 45-minute Virtual Groundhog Day Pre-Show special that had cinematic film scenes, documentary segments, stage presentations, and graphic effects. The project premiered before the prognostication on Feb. 2nd to an audience of millions. Pretty cool!”
Barnard said his favorite part of providing videography services is being on set, shooting, filming, and collaborating with businesses and people who don’t normally get to sink their teeth into creative productions.
“Shooting interviews, staging scenes for commercials, whatever it is we’re filming, there are always smiles all around. Shooting on set, no matter what project it is, is a fun and productive process –definitely my favorite part,” said Barnard.
As the pandemic continues to highlight the value of video, CVB Media hopes businesses take advantage of their video production and marketing services. Outside of commercial and promotional projects, CVB Media has also seen success with their “internal” videography service, offering videos for businesses to share with their employees, said Barnard.
“A lot of companies have resorted to having their employees work from home, and it’s becoming normal,” said Barnard. “Orientation, training, even safety videos are as valuable as ever. It eliminates the need for a trainer to travel far and wide to give a presentation, and replaces that with the click of a play button.”
Barnard said he continues updating his production gear and services in a constantly evolving digital landscape.
“Whatever the message, promotional or informational, people want to see and hear from local businesses on their phones and computers, on their own time,” said Barnard. “We even have a teleprompter to help you make that happen.”
From concept and scriptwriting to production and deployment online, Barnard said CVB Media is looking forward to continuing to serve businesses and organizations in the DuBois area.
“Our creative services extend beyond video production as well, with graphic design and website design also in their wheelhouse,” he said. “As video advertising and virtual events become more and more important in the modern marketing landscape, Barnard and CVB Media plan on helping DuBois area businesses not only stand out, but look good where it counts.”
For more information on CVB Media’s services, visit cvbmedia.info.