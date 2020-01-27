DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has been attacked by cyber criminals who have partially disabled its computer systems, according to Manager John "Herm" Suplizio.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are assisting the city with combatting the incident but little information can be shared at this time, Suplizio said.
"Our first concern is the safety of the personal information and data in the city's computers and we are working to see if any of that information was accessed, stolen or disseminated," said Suplizio. "Once we have more information about that we will provide the public with the appropriate information."
"At this time, our efforts are focused on ensuring there are no further or ongoing issues, and also regaining access to our systems," said Suplizio. "Once that is done, we will know more and we will provide further information."