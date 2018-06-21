In light of National Safety Month, AmServ DuSan Community Ambulance of DuBois will host a “Ride with Responders” event at DuBois Memorial Park on Monday, June 25.
Community members and children will have the chance to learn more about bicycle safety and ride with EMS responders and paramedics.
Through specific training, AmServ’s bike team aims to provide accelerated responses to individuals in need of medical care at outdoor events.
“Our bike team is one of our resources to administer the highest quality of patient care as quickly as possible,” said Skylar Buriak, AmServ DuSan Human Resources Manager.
According to www.cdc.gov, more than 1,000 bicyclists were killed in the year 2015, and about 467,000 bicycle-related injuries were documented.
DuSan Director of Compliance and Education Dawn Buck said education and awareness are both important parts of being a first responder — keeping the community safe, aware and up to date. For EMS week in May, responders visited local preschools and programs, teaching children the importance of emergency responders and of being prepared.
Driving safely is one of the National Safety Council’s four focuses during National Safety Month in June. The annual observation aims to bring attention to the leading causes of injury and death in the United States.
Each year, the Tour de Varacallo Bicycle Race and Memory Walk is held in DuBois, in honor of Dr. Albert L. Varacallo Jr., who died June 8, 2010, after being hit head-on by a car while riding his bicycle.
The Dr. Albert Varacallo Foundation will host the eighth annual 18-mile ride on July 29 this year at the DuBois YMCA, raising funds for high school and medical school scholarships, while also spreading awareness about bicycle safety.
Buriak and Mark Badtorff, a DuSan bike team member, said cyclists should always take the proper safety precautions when heading out onto the road, such as correct helmet fitting and seat adjustments, wearing protective attire and signaling to other drivers and riders.
“We are fortunate that the tri-county area is full of popular and enjoyable terrains for cyclists,” Buriak said. “(But) AmServ urges all cyclists to ride safely.”
The event will start with a safety talk at 6 p.m. at the Cherry Ampitheatre, followed by a bike ride around DuBois Memorial Park with AmServ’s bike team.
“We look forward to seeing the community,” they said. “Bring your bikes and helmets to ride alongside our EMTS.”
Bikes and helmets also will be raffled for participants ages 1 to 15 years old.
For more information, call 814-375-9290 or visit AmServ DuSan’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.