DuBOIS — The 4th annual Tour de Varacallo Bike Race brought 66 cyclists out to ride for a good cause on Sunday.
The race and memory walk is held in honor of Dr. Albert Varacallo Jr., a DuBois doctor who was killed in a head-on accident while riding his bicycle in 2010.
Sunday marked the eighth Dr. Albert Varacallo Memorial Event — a series of fundraisers held by his family to benefit the Dr. Albert Varacallo Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing scholarships to students studying healthcare.
Luanne Varacallo, the late doctor’s wife, said Sunday was a great success.
“We had beautiful weather and community support,” she said. “We had a great turnout, from the cyclists and their families, to the people who did the memory walk, and family and friends who stopped by to visit.”
The men’s overall winners were Ryan Johnson, Mike Reed and Scott Olosky, and the women’s were Shelley McCune, Rebecca Arturo and Diana Wolfe.
Members of the AmServ DuSAN Community Ambulance and DuBois EMS first responders bike team also participated to ensure the safety of other riders. DuBois City and Sandy Township police officers, the DuBois and Sandy Township fire departments and Union Township Fire Department also helped to keep the route safe.
Luanne said Dr. Varacallo’s family, friends and the cyclist community helped raise $19,500 for the foundation. The tour usually raises almost $20,000 each year.
The race also helps bring awareness to the importance of bicycle safety, while bringing the community together to honor a man who was dedicated to helping others. Cyclists participating are challenged by the 18-mile scenic route.
“We want to keep his legacy alive, because he was a wonderful husband, father, physician and friend, who was taken from us much too early,” Luanne said in a previous Courier Express article. “We thought having a bicycle race in his name would be a great way to honor him.”
Since his death, Dr. Varacallo’s family members have carried on the tradition of giving back to the people around him, including his son, Albert Varacallo III, who is owner of the DuBois Dream basketball team.
For more information, visit www.docvfoundation.com.
