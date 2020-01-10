PUNXSUTAWNEY — Anthony Spader says he made the difficult decision to move his game store from Brookville to Punxsutawney last summer and is happy with the outcome.
Spader is the owner of D-Generation Next Games, a store focused mostly on card games like Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh. He began this business in a space available on the second floor of a building on Main Street in Brookville.
The business was in that location for about two and a half years before Spader had to decide if we wanted to risk losing some of his business by moving to Punxsutawney.
The new location is at 214 West Mahoning Street, and gives D-Generation a ground level and storefront location. The store is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. and until midnight on Fridays.
“It’s a lot busier, and we have a lot more foot traffic. We had one D&D group when we were at the old place that met on Wednesdays, but within our first two months here we had like five different groups,” Spader said of the move.
Spader has worked in corrections for 10 years, and says he saw a need for children to have someplace they could go for fun. He held a mixer event Wednesday evening to encourage more of the community to come see what the business is all about.
“People coming in (to corrections) at a young age on drugs and stuff, you know it’s not good. This gives kids a place to go. There’s not a whole lot of that around,” Spader said. “That’s why I held this mixer, for parents to bring some kids in and learn what we’re about.”
He said he decided he wanted to start a game business where children and teens could go as a place to “hang out.” There is no charge for those coming in just to hang out and find something to do. There is an entry fee for tournaments held at the store to cover the prizes.
Spader also often holds pre-release parties when new magic sets come out. These parties are usually from midnight to the early morning hours the next day, depending on the crowd attending. The next pre-release event will be held on Jan. 17.
Spader encourages any kind of game someone is interested in to be played at the shop. He also has a 60-inch TV set up to which people are welcome to connect game systems and play. The store carries all types of card game sets, Dungeons and Dragons products, board game supplies, and drinks and snacks.
“When I was a kid, it wasn’t anything for kids to meet up at the card store or whatever to hang out, but now with the world how it is today, I wanted to give parents an opportunity to come in and learn a bit more about us. Show them that this is a friendly, nice place for their kids to come and spend time with other people,” Spader said.