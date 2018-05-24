DuBOIS — A small group of eighth-graders at the DuBois Area Middle School recently built a 3D model of an obstacle course which became a real-life obstacle course for use by the physical education classes Thursday.
The students – Meredith Selby, Dory Morgan, William Weible, Kylen Duran, Nakai Bussell, Abby Dressler, Aliyah Guerrero, Morgan Dixon, Jessica Askey and Matthew Mulhollan – have been building the obstacle course all year as part of a STEAM project. The acronym stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, which has become an educational movement in the U.S. in recent years.
“Basically, they started with a 2D drawing and then they created a 3D drawing,” said physical education and health teacher Candi McBurnie.
Half of the obstacle course was in the middle school gym and the other half of the course was on Mansell Field. Students could either race one team versus another team or they could undertake singular challenges.
Each station was a different challenge such as jumping through lily pads, using a hula hoop, Frisbee toss, hurdles, Army crawl, balance beam, bean bag toss, potato sack and sprint.
The entire seventh and sixth grade classes went through the obstacle course during physical education on Thursday.
