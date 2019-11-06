Highlighting Clearfield County elections Tuesday were contested races for district attorney, commissioners and county coroner, along with a proposed constitutional amendment.
The City of DuBois included uncontested races for mayor and council, while most candidates in township supervisor, borough council and school district director races were also unchallenged.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections.
These results do not reflect total write-in votes, which will be available at a later date. As of press time, 69 of 70 precincts were counted.
District Attorney
- Republican Ryan P. Sayers will serve a four-year term as district attorney after receiving a total of 8,999 votes to defeat incumbent and Democrat William A. Shaw Jr., who received 7,537 votes.
County Commissioner
- Another highly contested race was for county commissioner, with four candidates seeking three available commissioner posts in Tuesday’s municipal election. Incumbents John Sobel and Tony Scotto, who campaigned together on the Republican ticket, will both serve another four-year term. Sobel received 9,199 votes, while Scotto received 8,771. They will be joined by Democrat Dave Glass, who received 6,195 votes, narrowly defeating fellow Democrat Lisa Kovalick, who received a total of 6,134 votes.
County Coroner
- Republican and acting Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder received 11,394 votes, defeating Democrat Olivia A. Cutler, who received 4,863 votes, for the four-year county coroner seat. Shaffer-Snyder was appointed to the post by the Clearfield County Commissioners in January 2018 to fulfill the unexpired term of former coroner Mike Morris, who was elected as a magisterial district judge.
County Treasurer
- Democrat/Republican Carol A. Fox was unopposed for another four-year term. She received 15,389 votes.
Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphan’s Court
- Republican Maureen E. Inlow was unopposed for a four-year seat. She received 14,390 votes.
City of DuBois Mayor
- Democrat/Republican Randy E. Schmidt was unopposed for a four-year term seat. He received 1,180 votes.
City Controller
- Republican Shane T. Dietz, incumbent, was unopposed for a four-year term seat. He received 1,068 votes.
Member of Council
- Incumbents Democrat Diane Bernardo and Republican Edward L. Walsh, both incumbents, were running unopposed for two four-year term seats. Walsh received 938 votes while Bernardo received 709 votes.
TownshipsSandy Township Supervisor
- Democrats/Republicans Wiliam A. Beers Jr. and Samuel J. Mollica III were unopposed for two six-year term seats. Beers received 869 votes, while Mollica received 829 votes.
Brady TownshipSupervisor
- Democrat William T. Harvey Jr. and Mark A. Krach were running for one six-year term seat. Krach received the most votes with 207, while Harvey received 158 votes.
Auditor
- Republican Jean R. Hayes was unopposed for a six-year term seat. She received 337 votes.
Huston TownshipSupervisor
- Democrat Charles M. Rio and Republican Marleen Meraglia were running for one six-year term seat. Rio received 132 votes, while Meraglia received 137 votes.
Union TownshipSupervisor
- Democrat/Republican Val E. Orcutt was unopposed for a six-year term seat. She received 231 votes.
Auditor
- Republican Carol Harris Horner was unopposed for a six-year term seat. She received 230 votes.
Bloom TownshipSupervisor
- Republican Michael D. Hollabaugh was unopposed for a six-year term seat. He received 93 votes.
Borough
Grampian BoroughMember of Council
- Democrat Lewis Evert Weber was running for one of three four-year term seats. Weber received 60 votes.
DuBois Area School District
District A — City of DuBois
- Dustan R. Dodd was running for one of two four-year term seats. He received 1,187 votes.
District B — Bloom, Huston, Union, Sandy townships
- Democrat/Republican Gilbert J. Barker was unopposed for one four-year term seat. He received 2,572 votes.
District C — Brady Township and Troutville Borough
- Democrats/Republicans Mark J. Gilga and Robert G. Wachob were unopposed for two four-year term seats. Gilga received 309 votes, while Wachob received 282 votes.
Proposed constitutional amendmentAt the polls Tuesday, Pennsylvanians voted on a referendum known as Marsy’s Law — but it is unclear if the votes will be counted. A total of 11,420 Clearfield County voters approved the referendum, while 3,895 rejected it.
The referendum asked voters whether they approve or reject a series of state constitutional amendments that would give victims of crimes “co-equal rights to the accused.” Marsy’s Law, if approved, would provide crime victims the ability to be notified of release or escape of the accused. In addition, they will be able to refuse an interview, deposition or other discovery request made by the accused and to be heard at proceedings where the right of the victim is implicated, including release, sentencing and parole hearings.
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler issued an injunction last Wednesday preventing the counting or tallying of votes on the referendum until a ruling has been made in the standing lawsuit League of Women’s Voters of PA and Haw v. Boockvar.
Retention ballotOn the retention ballot, voters were asked to decide whether to retain four current state judges — Anne E. Lazarus and Judge Olson on the state Superior Court and Kevin Brobson and Patricia A. McCullough on the state Commonwealth Court. Voters in Clearfield County voted to retain all four.
Justice of Superior CourtOn the official election day ballot, voters also decided on filling vacancies on the Justice of the Superior Court. They were asked to vote for any two of the following four candidates: Amanda Green-Hawkins and Daniel D. McCaffery, both Democrats, and Megan McCarthy King and Christylee Peck, both Republicans. Clearfield County voters chose King, with 10,431 votes, and Peck, with 9,943. Hawkins received 4,182, while McCaffery received 4,036 votes.