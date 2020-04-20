DAGUS MINES — A Dagus Mines man faces assault and harassment charges after he allegedly struck his mother several times.
Devon Andrew Pontious, 19, of Scotland Street, Dagus Mines, is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office April 10.
Ridgway State Police responding to a report of a domestic incident on Scotland Street in Fox Township April 10 found Pontious was in his bedroom and detained, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police interviewed the victims, who included Pontious' mother, and were told he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation after his mother reportedly called him a "meth head."
Pontious allegedly struck his mother numerous times and held her around the neck and chest area, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Another person in the household intervened, and was allegedly also struck several times and bitten on the wrist.
Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. Pontious' preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. May 26 at Jacob's office.