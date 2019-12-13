DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School BEST Robotics Team competed in the Rocky Mountain BEST Regional Competition in Denver, Colorado Dec. 7-8, and walked away with multiple awards, including first place engineering notebook and first place marketing presentation, according to Advisor Jennifer Keith.
Competing against the top teams from 10 other hubs in six states, the DAHS team also won the Simulink Design Award, sponsored by Mathworks, with the highest score in any of the BEST regions, said Keith.
The team earned the opportunity to compete in the regional competition by placing first overall at the Penn State DuBois BEST local contest in October.
Twenty-eight members, ranging from sixth to 12th grade, traveled with the team to Denver, said Keith.
According to Keith, the theme of the game this year was Off the Grid, which focused on repairing damaged electrical infrastructure. The competition was broken into subgroups such as marketing, robotics game, coding, spirit and sportsmanship and engineering design.
On Dec. 7, teams had to set up an exhibit that measured 8 feet on each side, said Keith. Teams displayed information about their mission statement, the engineering design process and their community outreach.
“Our team held a poster contest for all grade four elementary students in the DuBois district asking them to create images of how power lines get damaged or what they thought our robot should look like to repair the power grid,” said Keith.
The winning posters were created by Kylie Burns and Sean Micale of Juniata Elementary, and they were displayed in the exhibit in Denver. Students from the DAHS BEST team then staffed the exhibit throughout the day to answer questions from judges and anyone attending.
Later that day, a team of six students from the team presented their robot and marketing ideas to a team of judges as well.
On Dec. 8 the team competed in the robot game, said Keith.