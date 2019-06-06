High school diplomas will be presented to approximately 240 seniors from DuBois Area High School Friday, with the commencement scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Mansell Stadium, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, it will be held inside the DuBois Area Middle School.
The list of student speakers at graduation include:
- Welcome – Senior Class President Andrea Bankovich
- Address to Senior Class – Julia Faber
- Final Remarks – Alexa Zartman
Musical performances will feature seniors Paige Force, Rachel Korchak and Emma Reed, who will be singing, “The Parting Glass,” arranged by The Wailin’ Jennys.
In order to be a speaker or musical performer, interested seniors were required to complkete an application and write a speech, according to 12th grade English teacher and senior class Advisor Lauren McLaughlin.
The applications were approved by a committee and then the seniors were required to audition before of a committee made up of teachers, guidance counselors and administrators, she said. Using a rubric, the committee scored each speech or performance.
Seniors will participate in the annual Senior Walk through the middle school on Thursday morning and then the Senior Walk at the high school on Friday morning, McLaughlin said.
“Graduation is such an important milestone for young people,” said McLaughlin. “It takes a team to pull it off — from our custodial and maintenance staff, to secretarial staff, IT department, guidance counselors, teachers and administration, we all work together to make this an amazing night to remember for students and families.”
If commencement can be held at Mansell Stadium, anyone can attend. However, seniors receive tickets for their guests in case it has to be held inside.