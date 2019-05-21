A ceremony on Monday to dedicate the DuBois Area High School field house in memory of Randy Curley Sr. was attended by family, administrators, directors, coaches and students and anyone else whose lives may have been touched by the former board member.
“Today we are dedicating our field house in memory and in honor of a great man, Randy Curley Sr.,” said DuBois Area School District Athletic Director Chuck Ferra. “Some of us talked last fall prior to football season about how to honor Randy’s legacy. To me, it was a no-brainer. This field house was his second home. Well, the field house and the cramped, dimly lit football equipment room underneath the pool.”
Ferra said Curley spent countless hours in and around this building volunteering his time for the betterment of the student-athletes.
“However, as we all know, Randy was not only a wonderful volunteer for our football and track and field programs, but he was an outstanding advocate for athletics and students in general during his time on the school board,” said Ferra. “There wasn’t a day that went by that he wasn’t in our athletic office asking if we needed anything. In fact, I miss that knock on our office door followed by Randy jokingly saying, ‘Hello, housekeeping.’”
“Yes, Randy has been sorely missed in all those roles, but not as much as the good friend he was to many of us,” said Ferra.
Ferra introduced Betsy Boyle, a representative of the DAHS football boosters and longtime friend of Curley’s, who was instrumental in organizing the dedication.
Other speakers included school board President Larry Salone, high school girls basketball coach Keith Kriner, high school boys track and field head coach Brian Clinger, high school head football coach Justin Marshall and senior student-athlete Andrew Boyle.
“On behalf of the athletic department I would like to thank the administration and school board for giving us the opportunity to honor Randy’s this way,” said Ferra.
The project was fully funded by the DuBois Touchdown Club.
Curley, 60, died July 29, 2018. What he enjoyed most was helping the youth of the area.
Curley was the equipment manager for the DuBois Beaver High School football team and helped with the school’s track and field program for many years. He was involved with the DuBois Panthers midget football program for more than 15 years. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America Troop 26 for the past 20 plus years. He was also a PIAA volleyball official.
After the ceremony, a touched Tami Curley expressed appreciation to everyone involved in the project and also for those who attended the dedication Monday in honor of her husband.