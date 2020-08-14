DuBOIS — Like many high school graduates, Melody Stainbrook has many dreams for her future and the first stop in fulfilling those dreams begins at Georgetown University, where she will be attending this fall.
“For awhile now, I’ve really wanted to get involved in politics and just get involved in the issues that I’ve seen around this community and around the country as well. And I know Georgetown has a great reputation for that,” said Stainbrook, a 2020 graduate of DuBois Area High School.
She said her parents, Drs. Matthew and Tuesdae R. Stainbrook of Treasure Lake, DuBois, also motivated their daughter to attend a college that will challenge her and offer her many opportunities.
“It’s right in Washington D.C., so I thought it would be a great place to get involved because it’s so different, in a sense, from DuBois,” said Stainbrook.
While at Georgetown, Stainbrook said she will be majoring in government and minoring in environmental studies.
“I’m also planning on going to law school most likely,” she said. “And I honestly just want to go to Washington D.C., and see what I can get involved with. Obviously, a dream of mine would be working at the White House and being on the White House staff but, obviously, I have a long way to go. But I really like to write, so I could see myself being a speech writer, as well, because I could combine my love for politics and writing.”
Stainbrook recalled that she was in ninth grade when politics started to gain her interest.
“It was during the 2016 presidential election, which was a rocky time in U.S. politics,” she said. “And it motivated me to get involved because I thought that we could do better as a country with our politicians. And I just saw a lot of issues that weren’t being fixed, so I decided that I should just go and try to fix them if no one else is.”
Stainbrook said she started looking into colleges and Georgetown was her first choice. In the summer of her junior year of high school, she attended a national leadership conference and stayed a week at Georgetown’s campus.
“I absolutely fell in love with the campus, and I knew right away that that’s where I wanted to be,” said Stainbrook. “I just decided I was going to work really hard in school, and just give it my all, so I could go there. It was absolutely my first choice, so I’m really happy I got in.”
Stainbrook said she took a lot of Advanced Placement and dual enrollment courses to prepare for applying to the school of her dreams.
“You have to be at the top, at least probably 5 percent, of your class,” she said. “Your recommendations have to be glowing because it’s one of the few schools left that you still have to take an interview to get in. And your SAT score has to be reasonably high.”
The first time Stainbrook took her SATs, she received a score of 1300.
“That’s pretty good, but I didn’t think it was good enough to get into Georgetown,” she said. “So I studied extremely hard, and I did online tutoring, and I got it up to 1500. I was shocked, I was aiming for 1400, but I studied for weeks. I was really proud of that.”
She said she also received help with her application essay from her high school English teacher, Mandi Bell.
“She (Bell) sat down with me on multiple occasions for a month and we went through my essay and talked about ideas,” said Stainbrook. “She was an incredible help.”
Stainbrook applied to Georgetown in the fall of her senior year and found out she was accepted in December 2019.
“I was so happy. I was ecstatic,” she said.
During high school, Stainbrook was the vice president of the National Honor Society and president of the Pupil Enrichment Program.
A swimmer for seven years up until her senior year, Stainbrook decided she wanted to focus on working because Georgetown is an expensive school. She is employed at TruCare Internal Medicine, which is her mother’s practice. In the summer, she is a lifeguard at the Treasure Lake pool. She has an older brother, Matthew Stainbrook, who just graduated from Penn State University and is attending LECOM for medical school, and an older sister, Truly Stainbrook, who is attending Penn State Behrend to major in biology.
Stainbrook’s fall semester at Georgetown begins Aug. 26. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgetown officials have decided to begin this semester entirely online so Stainbrook will be staying home for the time being. All of her classes will be online and most of her lectures will be through Zoom.
“It will definitely be an interesting way to start college, but I’m just hoping for the best,” she said.