DuBOIS — Students who are members of the Interact Club at DuBois Area High School recently held a Purse Drive to help people in need.
The club, which has 56 members and is sponsored by the DuBois Rotary Club, collected gently used and new purses, which were donated by district staff, students, friends of the district and members of the DuBois Rotary, said Interact Advisor Gretchen Javens.
The purses, which were stuffed with toothbrushes, mouthwash, toothpaste, feminine hygiene, combs, socks, shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, body wash, snacks, bottled water and tissues, were then distributed to a number of local agencies. Those agencies included Haven House, Square One, DuBois Nursing Home, Christ the King Manor, Prayers in Action and the Solider Community Church. Some purses were also donated to those on the streets of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
Several Interact members saw a similar project conducted by another school in the western part of the United States on social media and wanted to help those in the area who may be in shelters/homes and have the same needs, said Javens.
“The members enjoyed stuffing the purses, connecting with local agencies to see specific needs and physically delivering the purses to those in need,” said Javens.
“I went on a mission trip last year,” said student Chloe Neal. “The purse drive showed me similar needs with the same items only donated here in our own community. I never could have pictured that it would make the same impact locally as it did in Jamaica.”
Currently, the club is collecting new or gently-used winter hats for their international service project.
“The hats will be sent to a nonprofit organization called Cosechando Felicidad ‘Happy Harvesting’ in a small village in Guatemala,” said Javens. “This nonprofit organization is 5 years old and was founded/run by a DAHS graduate, Brennan McMillen.”
The project runs through March 3. The club will also be busy in the next few weeks helping with the Rotary Auction, Grady’s Decision Dinner Dance, The Ben Friedl Game and sponsoring the Sadie Hawkins Dance.
The club expressed appreciation to the following who helped with the project: Dr. Tom Petritis, Dr. Dave Henniger, Bob Javens of Reynolds Financial, Homewood Suites of DuBois, DASD nurses.