DuBOIS — Students who are members of the Interact Club at the DuBois Area High School recently showed appreciation and honored the community with decorative chalk work.
The students, said Interact Advisor Gretchen Javens, tried to reach all local and state police, fire stations, EMS, hospitals, the VA Clinic, outpatient clinics, nursing facilities, a few COVID-19 clinics, all of the district's schools and throughout the downtown DuBois area. Club members also invited their friends to join in on Chalk Walk 21, she said.
Also assisting on the day of the event were past DuBois Rotary President Bob Javens and past Interact Co-Advisor Jen Buskirk.
The Interact Club, sponsored by the DuBois Rotary, has been in existence at the high school for several years, and this is just one of the many positive contributions that this group has made to the school and community during that time.
Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of "Service Above Self."