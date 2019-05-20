This spring, members of the DuBois Area High School Marching Band made magical memories when they marched down Main Street USA at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip to make with some of your best friends,” said band Director Melinda Swauger. “There were many students who had never experienced Disney World. A few of our students had never traveled more than three or four hours from home.”
Swauger said 46 of the 70 students in the band were able to take the trip on April 13-18. The students traveled by chartered bus and were accompanied by Swauger, Colorguard instructor Ann Olson, percussion instructor Danielle Rode, and several parent chaperones.
The band performed “Main Street America,” a medley of patriotic and service songs, as they marched on Main Street.
“It is not often that you have an audience as big as the one on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom,” said Swauger. “Marching in that iconic place was thrilling for students, parents and staff.”
The most challenging aspects of performing at Disney World included the practice time to learn the music and detail the marching skills needed to handle the Florida temperatures, said Swauger.
Also, she said being able to spend time together as a group in the Disney setting was balanced with the mindset of getting ready for a performance on a grand scale is an important element to the trip.
“I am always impressed with how the students handle themselves, budget their time and realize the importance of representing their school, family and community,” Swauger said.
Swauger said this was her fourth trip to Disney World with the DAHS Band.
“I love the wonder, enthusiasm and desire of our students to see and experience as much as possible,” she said. “That is something that has never changed in my time spent on this trip. The rewards far outweigh the long hours on the bus. One of my best memories of our trips to Florida is of the whole bus requesting/singing many different styles of music. Making music together can be pure fun. Just fun.”
The trip would not have been possible with community support.
“Fundraising efforts are stepped up to help students who could never afford to pay out of pocket,” said Swauger. “We are so grateful for the support of our local communities. Our trip is not possible without the efforts of our booster group and the parents who volunteer their time to organize, publicize and distribute fundraisers for our students. Thank you to all!”
While in Orlando, many of the students were excited about experiencing the Harry Potter sections of the Universal Parks, said Swauger.
“We also stopped at Daytona Beach and watched the sunrise for a few moments on the way to Orlando,” she said.
On May 14, the DAHS Band performed its annual concert in the high school auditorium.
Upcoming appearances will include Memorial Day services and and marching in the DuBois Community Days parade on June 15.