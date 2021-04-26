DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School presented “The Little Mermaid” all-school musical this past weekend.
Although in-person attendance was limited to family and friends of the cast and crew because of COVID-19, recorded presentations were offered through the online streaming site ShowTix4U.com.
Another online streaming opportunity is available for this Thursday, April 29.
The price is $3 per viewer plus any site fees, and access can be arranged by visiting ShowTix4U.com and searching ‘DuBois.’ After purchase, patrons will be given a code to use on the night of their chosen “performance.” Those interested should be aware that the recording will only be available on that night at 7 p.m., and users cannot pause, rewind, or fast forward the video.
According to the ShowTix4U.com website, the video can be accessed through computers, tablets, smart phones, and smart televisions.
Some of the main characters in the musical include: London Watt as Ariel; Andrew Hewitt as Prince Eric; Brandon Connor as Grimsby; Julia Wirths as Flounder; Kyla Alker as Scuttle; Doug Siple as King Triton; Charlie Nixon as Sebastian; Connor Hamby as Flotsam; David Reitz as Jetsam; Alicia Bryan as Ursula; Michael Angelo as Chef Louis; Annie Wingard as Aquata; Emily Richards as Atina; Olivia Reed as Arista; Gianna Battaglia as Allana; Lydia Dixon as Andrina; Julia Bashline as Adella; and Jordan Miller as Pilot.
Watt, a senior, stated in the musical program that “she would especially like to thank all of the teachers and volunteers who made this show possible. She is beyond grateful for all of the opportunities provided to her these past four years.”
Wirth, a sophomore, stated, “I pray that everyone is staying safe and still finding ways to do things they love, because we are able to do what we love through your support of our theatre program.”
Alker said she is “beyond thankful that she gets the chance to perform her senior year musical. These last years will be ones I will never forget, all thanks to my theater family and all those who came to support us.”
The ensemble includes: Connor, Angelo, Miller, Hamby, Wingard, Richards, Reed, Battaglia, Dixon, Bashline, Madison Olewnick, Danielle Smith, Ella Chirico, Maryclaire Malizia, Grace Shuttleworth, Richard Hoare, Gage Pardee, David Reitz, Jeremiah Mondi, Leslie Bonante and Peyton Morgan.
Student director is Kaylee McCracken, student stage manager is Lily States, student lights/sound is Molly Hamilton and artist is Maddie Sensor.
The musical is being directed by Dorothea Hackett. Vocal Director is Nicholas Kloszewski; Lighting Director Joe Sensor; Musical Director Melinda Swauger; Stage Manager Linda Rankus; Set Construction William Hanzley; Sound Design Brennan Bell; Wardrobe/Makeup Dana Hamby and Bobbie Reitz; Choreographed by Mandi Bell.
For more information, email ctaylor@dubois.school.