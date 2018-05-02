DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School Principal Brian Weible and the rest of the planning committee are hoping for nice weather once again for the Class of 2018’s Commencement on June 4.
Last year was the first time since the 1990s that the district planned an outside graduation ceremony on the field at E.J. Mansell Stadium, located on Hoover Avenue, DuBois.
Bringing back an outdoor commencement was one of Weible’s goals when he started his new position as principal of DAHS at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year.
He worked with the maintenance office and the district office as well as with Assistant Principal Brian Mulhollan, and the senior class teachers.
There was an interest in it on everyone’s part, including the senior class students, who voted for it.
Of course, it still depends on nice weather. Last year’s weather was beautiful, Weible said.
If there is inclement weather on the evening of June 4, the graduation ceremony will be held inside the DuBois Area Middle School gymnasium. It starts at 7 p.m.
If it’s inside, each student receives a limited number of tickets. There are also tickets for students’ guests to watch on video inside the auditorium.
The commencement itself will feature a format similar to last year’s as well, Weible said.
Students tried out for speaking roles and performing roles. There will be three student speeches and one musical performance by a student, he said.
The committee uses a rubric during try-outs. Those trying out had to sing or have a speech prepared. The names were not available yet.
The commencement continues to be traditional, however.
New sashes will also be worn by National Honor Society members and International Thespian Society members, Weible said.
The seniors will continue another tradition in the district — the Senior Walk — to be held the last student day.
The tradition of releasing balloons at the end of the ceremony will continue and Weible said the district is using biodegradable balloons so they will not harm the environment.
The number of graduates has not yet been finalized. The board, however, did approve the revised school calendar and set the graduation date for June 4 at last week’s meeting.
