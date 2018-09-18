DuBOIS — There was no school once again Monday and Tuesday for students at the DuBois Area High School.
The school, which has been closed since Thursday, remains closed so professional cleaning company Serv Promay complete its work, according to Superintendent Luke Lansberry.
“Mountain Research LLC. staff completed visual inspections and collected clearance samples today (Monday) on rooms at the high school that have been cleaned by Serv Pro,” according to the DuBois Area School District website. “Serv Pro finished cleaning the remaining spaces today (Monday) that they were unable to complete over the weekend. Air samples were collected and submitted to a laboratory. We are awaiting the lab results from Mountain Research.”
The high school will remain closed on Tuesday while the district awaits the analytical results, the website stated.
One the rooms passed visual inspections, and Mountain Research immediately proceeded with air sampling of each room that was cleaned.
The air samples were expected to be shipped overnight to the laboratory for expedited analysis, the website stated.
The school district said the mold was caused by the high humidity and large amount of rain that has been affecting the area. The concerns have affected 14 classrooms, the swimming pool area and the cafeteria.
The closure only affects the approximately 1,000 students who attend the high school building, as well as the teachers.
Students at the middle school and four elementary schools have been attending school as usual. Jeff Tech students and Penn State classes are also continuing as normal.
“We are working with the team from Serv Pro and Mountain Research to get our high school students back in school as quickly as possible,” said Lansberry.
Last week, an indoor environmental quality specialist from Mountain Research LLC was contacted for consultation regarding one classroom that was believed to have an indoor environmental quality concern. Students and staff within this one classroom were relocated within the building.
The cause was the result of increased amount of rainfall, combined with the higher than normal humidity levels in the DuBois area, the district said.
At Oklahoma Elementary School, professional cleaning of the individual classroom has been completed, according to the district’s website.
“We are pleased to announce that analytical samples have been received for Oklahoma Elementary School. Mountain Research, LLC. has authorized us to re-occupy the space. Our maintenance staff is working to re-open the classroom,” the website stated.
Lansberry said the district will continue ongoing communication through the district website. He stressed that the district is taking every precaution necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.