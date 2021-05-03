DuBOIS — For the first time in DuBois Area High School history, a Robotics Team has qualified for the VEX World Championships.
“Robotics teaches students that the engineering design process requires flexibility and adaptability. This not only applies to their robots but sometimes to life itself,” said Jennifer Keith, high school teacher and team advisor.
The DuBois Area High School Robotics Teams have put these skills into practice this year while competing remotely during the pandemic, said Keith.
In the fall, the DAHS BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) Robotics team competed against approximately 40 teams throughout the United States in the “BEST Online Challenge,” according to Keith.
This year’s theme was “Outbreak” and it involved the detection, isolation and removal of infected cells from a game field.
The team had to program a virtual robot that could compete autonomously or through driver control, said Keith. They also had to create a virtual exhibit through a website, present a marketing plan to judges using video conferencing, as well as design and prototype a physical robot that could complete the challenges.
The virtual competition was spread out across two weekends, she said. The team took first place in the robot performance, engineering notebook, and video design portions. They also took third place in the BEST Minecraft Challenge. These awards earned them second place overall for the BEST Online Challenge.
In December 2020, the focus for robotics pivoted to VEX and DAHS had three teams sign up to compete.
According to Keith, the VEX challenge requires a robot that can intake, shoot and score balls in vertical goals. The goals are arranged on the game field in a “tic-tac-toe” pattern, and teams earn bonuses for completing rows.
The teams competed in one-minute skills rounds which were either driver-controlled or fully autonomous, said Keith.
“All three DAHS teams made it to the Western Pennsylvania State Championships, and one team, ‘Copious Amount of Febreze,’ took home the Innovate Award for their out-of-the-box, creative robot design,” said Keith.
This award coupled with placing third in the skills contest qualified the team for the VEX 2021 World Championships which will be held remotely May 20-22. The qualifying team is composed of seniors Devin Rothrock, Sarah Swope, Ty Sheloski and Donald Crabtree.
“Even though the contest is remote, they will compete against teams from Canada, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Russia, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Qatar, and Mexico,” said Keith.
“We are very proud of all of our robotics students and wish the team good luck in the World Championship Competition,” said Keith.