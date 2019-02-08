Liam Wilderoter of DuBois has accepted a fully-qualified appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., according to U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson.
Wilderoter is a senior at DuBois Area High School. He is the son of Margaret Guido of DuBois and Bruce Wilderoter of Pittsburgh.
“Liam has excelled in the classroom, on the playing field and in service to his community,” Rep. Thompson said. “All of the individuals who wrote letters of recommendation in support of Liam’s application commented on his good character and leadership qualities. They said he is a natural leader who is disciplined, hard-working, and serious, and these traits are balanced with an affable personality and great sense of humor. I know that these attributes will serve him well at the academy, and it is an honor to nominate Mr. Wilderoter. I wish him the best of luck at West Point.”
While at DuBois Area High School, Wilderoter has been a model student-athlete. He has excelled on the football and track and field teams, served as an attorney for Mock Trial, and a flag bearer for Camp Cadet. He scored in the 99th percentile on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). He was chief financial officer for the Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, has volunteered his time to help with a local blood drive and raised money for a handicapped-accessible Merry-Go-Round.
Wilderoter’s maternal grandparents are Anthony and Margaret Guido of DuBois and his paternal grandfather is Donald Wilderoter of Valley Stream, N.Y.
Wilderoter, who is a triplet, has two sisters, Erin Wilderoter, a senior at DuBois Area High School, and Renee Wilderoter, a student at the University of Pittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.