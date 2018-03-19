DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School senior Hali Murray walked into Principal Brian Weible’s office one day and he gave her some exciting news — she had been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, and with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.
The award is presented annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals. It honors young people across America for outstanding volunteer service.
Certificates are granted to the top 10 percent of all Prudential Spirit of Community Award applicants in each state and the District of Columbia.
Murray said she had forgotten about applying for the award when Weible told her.
“I was very excited,” said Murray.
The award all started with her participation in the high school DECA club, which is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship in business, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service.
She and fellow DECA member, junior Joelle Tabacsko, did a community service project together and Murray submitted a lengthy essay about that project to apply for the award.
For their project last year, Murray and Tabacsko came up with a volunteer project called, “Teens Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse.”
“We sold T-shirts and bracelets and raised $278,” Murray said. They partnered with the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and that is where the money went to, Murray said.
Murray said she completed nearly 100 hours of community service hours which can go towards her high school requirement, which is only 10 hours.
“I think it’s a privilege and an honor to work with students that show that level of commitment and integrity in trying to help the community or trying to help better the area in any way,” Weible said. “It is awesome that she’s able to do that.”
Murray, who is the daughter of Kathleen Biggie of DuBois, plans to attend Clarion University and major in criminal justice. She will then go on to receive a master’s degree and would like to work in forensics. She also works as a cashier at Lowe’s.
“These students have not only improved their communities through their exemplary volunteer service, but also set a fine example for their peers,” said JoAnn Bartlett, executive director of NASSP. “Each of their stories is proof of the impact one young person can have when they decide to make a difference.”
