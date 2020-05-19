DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School senior Brady Johnson, at last week’s DuBois Area School Board virtual meeting, was recognized for having served as a student representative to the board for the past two years.
“Brady is a senior and we want to congratulate him on completing his high school career and we wish him the best in the future,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton, noting the district has a certificate of recognition and appreciation for him.
“It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know Brady,” said Benton. “He is an incredibly insightful young man. He asks great questions. He shares feedback from the student body and even offers potential solutions of ideas that we could consider. I really enjoyed my time working with Brady.”
Benton said she met with Johnson and junior Annie Wingard, the other student representative to the board, once a month.
“We reviewed the agenda together and just talked about how things are going in the high school and any ideas, questions, or concerns that they have,” said Benton. “It’s been a pleasure working with Brady, and we wish him the very best moving forward.”
Board President Larry Salone, on behalf of the directors, also thanked Johnson for his service and wished him the best in his future endeavors.
Upon the recommendation of high school Principal Brian Weible, the board approved Wingard, who will be a senior, and Astacio “A.C.” Deemer, who will be a junior, as student representatives to the board for the 2020-21 school year.