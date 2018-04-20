DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School students collected enough clothing to fill 345 large trash bags for the Goodwill Challenge Event.
“Our goal was to collect as much gently used clothing as possible,” said Rebecca DeAngelo, a Gifted Program teacher in the DuBois Area School District. The event was sponsored by the DAHS National Honor Society. In addition to DeAngelo, other NHS advisors are Gretchen Clark, Dan Minns and Heidi Woods.
“To add excitement to the event, each homeroom competed against one another to see which room could bring in the most bags,” she said. “Various restaurants, area business, and our school clubs and organizations contributed prizes to our event to encourage our students to send in gently used clothing.”
For each bag a student donated, the student earned a raffle ticket or a service voucher. The raffle ticket could be placed in one of the raffle cans so the student would have a chance to win one of the many prizes sponsors provided.
DeAngelo said the event was open to the community as well.
For those in the community who were interested in donating, they could send donations to the school with a high school student or when they saw a Goodwill truck parked by the High School sign, they could stop by and drop off the donation.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Goodwill Vice President of Donation Procurement/Development Nick Suplizio. “DuBois is one of the biggest schools that we serve and it’s really nice that they were able to host a Goodwill donation drive.”
DAHS seniors Isabel Nissel and Brianna Weber said they were happy students could come together as a school and help collect the clothes for Goodwill.
“I think it’s a really great experience,” Nissel said.
“I cleaned out my own closet, but I know other people brought in their parents’ clothes or siblings,” said Weber.
“We’d like to thank our many sponsors for helping us make the event a success,” said DeAngelo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.