DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School students recently took part in a project which collected items for soldiers deployed overseas.
“It’s great to see the awesome student participation and finished results from our DAHS History Department’s ‘Stockings for the Troops’ project,” said DAHS Dean of Students Chuck Pasternak on Twitter.
According to social studies teacher Shawn Deemer, the students stuffed more than 50 stockings for the soldiers.
The stockings were stuffed with clothing, puzzles, cards, snacks and drink mixes. The items were sent so they will reach the soldiers by Christmas.
Any student could volunteer after school to stuff the stockings for the vets, said Deemer. The Social Studies Department did collect the items and assigned specific items for each teacher.
This is the first year “we” did this program of “Stuff the Stockings,” said Deemer.
“We collected items in previous years for another donation organization for the troops,” he said.
The idea was discussed by the Social Studies Department during their monthly meetings, he said.
“We wanted to get back to donating items to troops (like in the past) and found this program,” Deemer said.
The items were sent to San Antonio and then will be sent to men and women serving overseas.
