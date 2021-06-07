DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School art department teamed up with the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology to complete a metalworking project, adding a rain chain to the high school’s courtyard.
DAHS metals teacher Cheyenne Kanouff reached out to BCAT metals artist Melissa Lovingood after seeing the leaf rain chain she helped make for the Noah’s Ark Project at DuBois Central Catholic School.
Kanouff wanted to have the students create something that could be displayed at DAHS, so she and Lovingood got to work deciding on the project.
“We have done several projects with BCAT before, but this is the first to be collaboratively displayed at DAHS. The other projects we have done focus on allowing students to try new materials and learn new techniques, and give them something unique to take home,” Kanouff said.
“We talked about what motif to use, and thought the butterfly would be the most apt,” Lovingood said.
Kanouff said being able to collaborate with BCAT is a great opportunity for the students to learn from an outside artist and learn new techniques.
Kanouff’s Jewelry/Metals I and II students cut out the butterfly motifs in the classroom first. Then, Lovingood came to the class, bringing along some of BCAT’s tools to help with the project. She brought texturing tools such as pictorial stamps and textured hammers for the students.
“By working with BCAT, my students have had the chance to learn so many new techniques, and handle some equipment that we don’t have yet in our new metals program. Working with other artists teaches students the value of their learned skills, and shows them firsthand how art is made, shared, and spread throughout our community,” Kanouff said.
Lovingood came to the school for two days to help the students anneal the metal –heat it with a torch to soften it –and form it. Lovingood helped the students fold the metal vertically to create a “rib” effect. Then the students heated it again to open it back up, and hammered them on leather bags with mallets to shape the butterfly wings.
Next, the students polished the metal with steel wool to polish them or “antique” them with liver of sulfur, or heat it again to create a rainbow pattern.
Finally, the holes were punched in them and they were attached to the hanging chain.
“We are very fortunate to have BCAT so close to home, and to have artists like Melissa that are willing to share their talents and knowledge with students around the area,” Kanouff said. “This is something I would definitely consider doing with my future students.”