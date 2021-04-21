DuBOIS — Two DuBois Area High School students were recognized at last week’s board work session for their achievements at the 2021 Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition.
Senior Melina Petrick received First Award for her research presentation on “How Prescribed Fires Promote Growth,” while sophomore Leah McFadden received Second Award for her research presentation on “Prism Lens Therapy in Combating Rising Myopia in Children.”
Petrick presented her project to the school board and Director David Schwab, a former PJAS facilitator and science team coach, awarded Petrick her First Award certificate pin and bar from PJAS Region 6 President Dawn Elchin. McFadden was not present at the board work session.
“I was interested in researching this topic because of my great appreciation for the environment,” said Petrick during her presentation to the board.
“Your presentation was extraordinary, and clearly it’s very evident of your well-deserved first-place honors,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “Thank you for your hard work, and for representing our school district so well, and for being such a great role model for our underclassmen.”
Benton said that she and DAHS Science Team Coach Doug Brennan have discussed ways to get more students engaged in this.
“Perhaps you (Petrick) would consider sharing your presentation with our science department at the middle school,” said Benton. “I know a lot of the kids would really look up to you, and this may spark some interest in them that they may want to pursue through some research projects as they enter into the high school, as well.”
“Mr. Brennan, thank you for the opportunity. Whenever I see an email from you, I always smile, because I know how proud you are of our students, and how well you are leading them through their learning and through these projects,” said Benton. “I commend you for your efforts and leadership, and you’re really making a positive difference in their lives. Thank you for being here with us this evening, thank you for everything you do every day, and I would really encourage you, if you are willing, to share your presentation with some of our underclassmen. I think it would really mean a lot to them, and I know a lot of your teachers would love to see what you have done. Excellent job.”
Due to COVID-19, Petrick and McFadden virtually presented their research projects in March at the PJAS regional competition, which is usually held at Penn State Altoona.
As a First Award winner, Petrick will have the opportunity to present her project virtually at the state PJAS competition on May 6.
She was recognized by the DuBois Area School District superintendent Ms. Wendy Benton and school board president Mr. Larry Salone for her research work.