DuBOIS — Eleven DuBois Area High School students were delegates to the International Thespian Society Pennsylvania State Conference on Nov. 29-Dec. 1. The conference was hosted by North Penn High School.
The students participated in three workshops, presented a one act play, “Every Novel You Read in High School in 25 Minutes or Less,” by Ian McWethy and directed by Emma Reed, watched various performances from the 48 schools in attendance from around the state, and participated in individual events, according to teacher Dorothea Hackett.
“Not only did the troupe perform a one-act to an audience of more than 1,000 students and faculty, but two of our members earned outstanding achievements while they were there. One even made school history,” said Kailey Pisani, DuBois Area School Board student representative, at last week’s meeting.
The students received responses from other Pennsylvania theater teachers who named Max Sensor to the All-Star Cast.
In addition, DuBois Area High School earned gold troupe status for its work throughout the year last year. This included student participation, community service and outreach, and number of productions completed in one year.
Emma Reed is the first DAHS student to earn a superior rating in her individual event, which was musical theater singing and acting.
“You can either sing, they are all performances, you can sing or act, or do a duet type of thing,” said Pisani. “But she went on her own. She was judged and scored on her intonation, and then creating a character.”
This earns Reed the opportunity to advance to the International Thespian Conference this summer in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“She is the first person from DuBois to ever qualify for this,” said Pisani. “We’re very proud of her.”
“The ITS conference is a great experience for high school actors. You get to meet new people, watch other schools perform shows, and do workshops to improve your skills,” said DAHS delegate and ITS Scribe London Watt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.