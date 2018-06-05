HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Tuesday joined state officials and industry partners to celebrate National Dairy Month with milkshakes provided by the Pennsylvania Dairyman’s Association, a milk drive for Fill a Glass with Hope, guest appearances by former Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver Jason Avant and former “The Voice” contestant Olivia Farabaugh, and Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses.
The annual event, dubbed “Farm Show in June,” also reminded attendees to support the commonwealth’s dairy industry by purchasing milk produced and processed in Pennsylvania.
“Choosing Pennsylvania milk is good for the health of our people and communities, and giving back through the ‘Fill a Glass with Hope’ campaign is even better,” said Sec. Redding. “Today’s event reminds us that by working together, we can make a positive impact on both the lives of Pennsylvanians and the future of our dairy industry. It also reminds us of the importance of relationships within the dairy industry—the relationships between producers and the consumers who depend on them for local, nutritious, high-quality products for their families. ‘Fill A Glass with Hope’ helps to build such relationships with more Pennsylvania families so they too can benefit from our strong dairy industry.”
Guests at the event, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, American Dairy Association North East, PennAg Industries Association, Feeding Pennsylvania, and the Center for Dairy Excellence, took selfies using a “Choose PA Dairy” Snapchat filter and Facebook geotag, visited a petting area with dairy calves, and donated to Fill a Glass with Hope, which provides milk to hungry Pennsylvanians through Feeding PA’s statewide network of food banks.
The Wolf administration has undertaken a number of initiatives to strengthen the commonwealth’s dairy industry, including actively working to attract new processors to Pennsylvania, surveying county economic development organizations to create an inventory of sites suitable for a dairy processing operation, and working with stakeholders to produce a dairy development plan.
Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, dairy farmers, and industry advocates kicked off “Choose PA Dairy: Goodness that Matters,” a campaign to support Pennsylvania’s dairy industry by educating consumers on how to find and buy locally-produced milk, and why it matters to Pennsylvania’s economy and the health of its residents.
Find brands that locally source their milk, a map of PA Preferred® and other Pennsylvania-based milk processors, and other consumer information at choosepadairy.com. Find more resources and information about supporting Pennsylvania’s dairy industry at agriculture.pa.gov.
