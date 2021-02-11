DuBOIS — DuBois Area Middle School cafeteria worker Margie McKolanis received a wonderful surprise from Martin’s grocery store to kick off her day Wednesday.
Martin’s core purpose as a company is “connecting families for a better future” through “eliminating hunger,” “healing our planet,” and “changing children’s lives,” said Assistant Store Manager Jon McLaughlin.
“At this time, I can’t think of a better group of people who demonstrate those values as a partner in our community more than our school cafeteria workers day in and day out — you are on the frontlines and impact our children’s lives. Each and every one of us want to thank you,” said McLaughlin.
McLaughlin presented a special award to McKolanis, who was nominated by Metz Culinary Management Director Tom Koscienski, for leading that message on the frontlines through her hard work and commitment to her job.
A shocked and speechless McKolanis said she just tries to do her best at her job because she loves it.
“I love it here, working with everybody, they are all so nice,” said McKolanis. “If anybody needs help, I just try to help them out.”
A DuBois resident, McKolanis said she’s worked for the district for close to 20 years. She started as a teacher’s aide at Wasson Elementary School for the first 14 years before taking a job as a cafeteria worker at the middle school.