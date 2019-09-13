The DuBois Area Middle School’s annual Fun Run, which benefits the school’s Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), will kick off Monday, according to school officials.
All middle school students, grades 5-8, who participate in physical education classes are involved in the Fun Run and are required to run 1 mile.
“Students in grades 5-8 will be challenged to put forth their best effort during the mile run and work throughout the school year to show physical fitness/wellness growth and improvement,” said middle school health and physical education teacher Cory Hand.
Hand said the Health and Physical Education Department has teamed up with the PTSA to coordinate this event.
Before a class completes its mile activity, class members are given forms provided by the PTSA to be used in an effort to collect pledges from friends, family, neighbors, etc.
The students are not required to collect pledges, but the money goes back to the PTSA and the DAMS Health/PE program to help supplement educational programs, said Hand.
“This is a great fundraiser because it promotes fitness and competition,” said Principal Darren Hack.
To increase student interest in the Fun Run, Hack said he has committed to running the mile with the class of students who receive the most pledges.
Even better than running with the principal, said Hack, is that the students will be able to win some “outstanding” prizes.
Every student who earns $25 will receive a BPA-free DAMS water bottle.
Every student who earns $100 in pledges will win a DuBois Spirit Wear T-shirt.
The top two student earners will also receive their choice of the following prizes: An XBOX ONE, Samsung Chromebook 3, four Kennywood tickets, two Pittsburgh Steeler game tickets, Escape Room gift card with a $50 Ruby Tuesday gift card, and a gift certificate for two AMC movie ticket with a $25 gift card for snacks. Prizes not claimed by the top earners, along with several gift certificates, will be available through a drawing to any student who earned donations.
The PTSA was also able to gain corporate sponsorship for the endeavor.
According to DAMS PTSA President Aimee Lindmar, “Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois has sponsored the Fun Run this year,” said DAMS PTSA President Aimee Lindmar. “Part of their mission is improving the health and well being of our region. They felt it fit with our Fun Run goal of promoting physical fitness in the community, while raising needed funds. We want to thank them for their sponsorship, as it gave us the ability to offer such great prizes and incentives to the students, while also encouraging participation.”
The goal for this year’s event is to earn $5,000.
“If every student could just earn $5 in pledges, we would could exceed that goal,” said Hack.
This year the PTSA has an online pledge option at https://my.cheddarup.com/c/dubois-area-middle-school-fun-run. Those interested can also follow the Fun Run on Facebook on the DAMS PTSA page for updates.