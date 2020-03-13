DuBOIS — Students in the DuBois Area Middle School’s Greenhouse and Outdoor clubs held a clothing drive in February and collected 3,335 pounds of items to donate to Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania.
Goodwill will turn those donations into jobs, opportunities and training programs for members of the community, said Goodwill’s Vice President of Donation Procurement Development & Transportation Nick Suplizio, who was on hand as the students assisted Goodwill Industries with loading the truck with the donations.
Suplizio told the students that Goodwill currently employs more than 700 people in 15 Pennsylvania counties and one New York county.
“What you (students) did today helps us complete our mission,” said Suplizio.
“All of the money that comes from the sales of the clothes at Goodwill will help individuals who might have barriers such as intellectual or physical disabilities,” said Goodwill’s Executive Director of Mission Services Brenda Gorham. “Somebody in a wheelchair who needs help finding a job, they might want work experience, tutoring in a particular area, all that is funded by what you guys did today. So we really want to give you a big shout out because that was overwhelming how much you brought in.”
In March 2015, DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton said the middle school participated in a service learning and fundraising project through Goodwill Industries.
“At that time, we collected 10,208 pounds of clothing and raised $1,837.44 for student incentives,” Benton said. “It was a great experience and provided our students with a greater awareness of all that Goodwill has to offer our community. I am very pleased to see that the middle school students and staff were able to team up with Goodwill Industries again and I am most grateful for the leadership of John Bojalad, Cory Sholes and Jaime Mowery (DAMS teachers) for coordinating this fundraiser to benefit our students. The team has worked diligently to enhance the middle school greenhouse. They plan to use the proceeds from the fundraiser to make improvements and further develop the greenhouse. I appreciated the invitation to join the staff and students as they assisted Goodwill Industries loading the truck. The students were all smiles and the sense of intrinsic reward, knowing that they were helping others, was clearly evident.”
It’s a very slow time of year for clothing donations to Goodwill, said Suplizio.
“This here is a huge help to that,” said Suplizio. “We can’t thank you (students) enough for doing this drive.”