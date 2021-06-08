DuBOIS — After a Mother’s Day fire in Falls Creek left six families homeless, two DuBois Area Middle School students, Connor Thompson and Claire Guthrie, decided to lead a fundraiser to help two fellow classmates who were among the list of fire victims.
Thompson and Guthrie said when they heard about how their classmates, who are brothers, lost all of their pets and belongings in the fire, they tried to come up with a way to help them.
Eventually, the idea to hold a “Hat Day” took off after the students mentioned it to teacher Sarah Rishell, also an advisor for Student Council.
Just before school was let out for the summer, the “Hat Day” was held, which is when students and teachers could pay a dollar to wear a hat and then all of the money raised would be donated to the family. After it was all said and done, they raised a total of $800.
“I thought it was a great idea,” said teacher Anna Woods, also a Student Council advisor. “I love when kids come to me with their ideas. At the beginning of the year, I always encourage them, if you have an idea for a student activity, in the past, we used to have meetings mostly. This year has been through Google Classroom and discussions, but I encourage them to come up with ideas. So I was really excited to hear that these two had an idea to raise money for a student in need. It’s nice that it comes from their peers, too.”
Woods said in her homeroom, which included seventh-graders, the students were challenged by her — whatever they raised, she would match.
“And we had kids say, ‘Could I bring more than a dollar?’ and I had kids already bring me $20,” Woods joked. “And then I had kids ask, they didn’t really want to wear a hat, but they asked if they could still donate, which I assured them they could. Student Council collected the money and then we’ll write a check to the family. We’ll send out that check at the end of the week after we have all the donations collected to the bank.”
Thompson said “Hat Day” is something fun for the students because it’s a way to express themselves and they can wear whatever hat they want.
“And with masks, you can’t really see their face,” Thompson said.
Woods was also impressed by how much enthusiasm the students in her homeroom had for the fundraiser, one of the students was in their homeroom.
“I feel like I have more participation than I normally do. And besides getting to wear a hat, there’s no special prize for bringing it, except for really just doing a good deed,” said Woods.