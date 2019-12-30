ST. MARYS — St. Marys man Dan Nedzinski, a retired Elk County Prison corrections officer, now donates his time to giving back to the community he loves.
Nedzinski considers himself retired, but is a pretty busy man, helping with local causes and organizations.
Nedzinski is chairman of the St. Marys Airport Authority. He not only has a passion for flying, he says, but airports are very important to communities. Industries in St. Marys and nearby areas benefit from the SMMA.
He is also a volunteer at Sacred Heart Church and Parish for the annual Bah Humbug Festival, and is involved with the Allegheny Harmonizers barbershop singing group, as well as his church choir.
Nedzinski has also enjoyed singing the National Anthem or finding people to sing it at area events, he says.
Nedzinski is also a member of the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club and volunteers at its annual Youth Field Day event, exercising a passion for local youth.
One of his big passions, he says, is recycling. Nedzinski has been donating his time to sorting items at the Elk County Recycling Center for about eight years.
“I started recycling in the ‘80s with my dad,” he said, adding they used to take recyclable items to the local convent. The education aspect of recycling is important, he says.
Some of the ECRC’s regular volunteers are between 75 and 82 years old and still going, Nedzinski said, adding fellowship is a big part of the volunteering process.
“These guys are my friends,” he says. “The volunteers work hard.”
It was always his goal to stay active and volunteer after retirement, Nedzinski says, and be involved in the community. He also enjoys hunting in his spare time.