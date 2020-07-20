PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council reently swore in Daniel P. Gordon as the newest member of council to fill the vacant seat left by Jeanne Porada following her resignation.
Porada’s letter of resignation was read to council during a special meeting held June 15. The council unanimously accepted the resignation and motioned for an advertisement of the vacant seat to be run in the newspaper.
During last week’s council meeting, Gordon was sworn in to take the vacant seat.
Gordon was born and raised nearby in Reynoldsville. He attended Penn State University for accounting before returning to the area and finding work with Smith, Nale, & Company, Inc. in Punxsutawney.
He has lived in Punxsutawney for about seven years and has made many connections through his job and the Chamber of Commerce.
“That’s how I got familiar with quite a few people in town. Through my position at work I’ve become involved with the Chamber of Commerce, getting to know a lot of people in town,” Gordon said. “Through my time with the Chamber, I see what a great little town it is.”
He was already familiar with some of the members of borough council, and previous members, who he consulted with about applying for the position.
“I’m a firm believer that everybody should give back to the community in some way, so if I can do a little bit, that’s what I’m here for,” Gordon said.
Gordon describes himself as a small town guy, and said he had no desire to move to a city after college. He was happy to be able to find a job close to his hometown. He is hoping to focus on business infrastructure, and building the younger population in the area.
“Everybody in town is working toward a common goal, so if we can all come together and work toward that common goal, which is improving and growing the town, we can prosper,” Gordon said.