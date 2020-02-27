DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board recently received preliminary financing information in connection with renovation of Oklahoma Elementary School.
“I was asked to prepare a pro forma on an Oklahoma project and what it would look like, assuming the Juniata (Elementary) project was borrowed and closed, and we’re looking ahead a whole year,” said PNC Capital Markets Managing Director Alisha Reesh Henry at this month’s work session.
“And because I don’t have a crystal ball, and I don’t know what interest rates are going to be that far in advance, I did add a little bit of a buffer,” Henry said. “I am going to wraparound your existing debt, what you have imagine is, we’re now two fiscal years ahead of where we are so we’ll take this out to 2035. A $5 million project would add an additional 2 1/2 years, taking it out to 2035. Imagine we’re in fiscal year going into fiscal year ‘22, so this would still keep your debt under a 15-year term.”
At today’s interest rates, a $5 million renovation project would increase the district’s budget by approximately $130,000 and extend the debt to 2035, keeping the debt very level, Henry said. For a $10 million renovation project, the debt would be extended to 2037 and increase the district’s budget by approximately $250,000.
“What I would say to the board is there is not a huge differential between $5 and $10 million on an annual budgetary year,” said Henry. “It’d be hard to say what the difference is. The only difference you’re going to see is at the very end. You have to extend, as you would understand, your debt service payment is around $2.5 million, so an extra $5 million and that makes sense that your debt would go out another two years.”
Henry stressed that she does not know what interest rates will be in about two years.
“But I can also say that if you’re addressing large capital needs at your district, and you’re able to do all of this in the manner that you’re doing it, and keep your debt service under a 20-year term, you’re doing a very excellent job of managing the capital of your district,” Henry said.