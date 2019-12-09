DuBOIS — PNC Capital Markets Managing Director Alisha Reesh Henry presented preliminary financing data regarding two proposed construction projects — Wasson Elementary and Oklahoma Elementary — at last week’s DuBois Area School Board’s special meeting.
“I thought the best way to start would just be to give you a great interest rate environment snapshot,” said Henry. “The good news is is that rates are very attractive. I didn’t want to get into too many specifics, but I’m sure that you’ve heard throughout the year, contrary to what we all thought about a year ago, where the Fed was going to raise rates a couple of times this year, the complete opposite happened. We had a free for all with rates all summer, which has since leveled off.”
Reviewing the district’s existing debt service as it stands today, Henry said the district has a 2015 bond issue which pays off in 2026, and a 2015A bond issue, which pays off in 2022.
“These bond issues are PlanCon eligible and PlanCon may or may not be a new term to quote, but PlanCon means the state is subsidizing the debt service on the bond issues,” she said.
Henry said she is currently monitoring the bonds, which will become callable in May 2020.
“But the bad news is there is no savings to refinance them at this time,” Henry said. “But the good news is you’ve been paying very low interest rates for some time, so please don’t take that as a negative. Your highest interest rate you are paying is two and an eighth. So that is very, very attractive.”
Both bond issues have a mirrored PlanCon reimbursement rate of 86.55 percent, which is the portion of these bonds for which the district is responsible. The state is paying roughly 13.5 percent.
Henry, focusing on where the district’s existing debt service is today, said the gross debt service is approximately $2.1 million. The net debt service, which she called the local share, means that the amount the district must pay minus the state reimbursement is somewhere around $1.8 million.
If the Wasson Elementary renovation/addition project takes $17.7 million to fund, as an example, Henry said the intention would be to wrap around the district’s existing debt service, which currently pays off in 2026. In 2027, when the rest of the district’s bonds are paid off, they would start amortizing principals at the most cost effective manner to amortize the new projects on an annual budgetary basis.
To finance the Wasson Elementary project would extend the district’s debt to 2032, which is “still fairly attractive and short compared to your peers,” Henry said.
“The gross debt service as the current interest rates to borrow $17.7 million is $725,000 per year on a gross basis, increased to your annual debt service budget,” said Henry. “However, with the PlanCon, the state is estimating a 14.62 percent share. Your net local share cost to do the Wasson project is roughly $620,000 a year. The difference between the gross debt service column and the local share is your PlanCon state revenue. The all-in (borrowing) costs at this time is 2.52 percent.”
Superintendent Wendy Benton said the district has been informally exploring options for Oklahoma Elementary and doing its own informal needs assessment.
“But the discussions are very preliminary at this point,” Benton said. “We would need to get board action if we want to get past this point.”
Henry said she would like to play a larger role in helping the district plan for all of their projects down the road.
“A very common question during the rating process is, ‘Do you foresee any more additional borrowing in the foreseeable future?’” said Henry. “And there’s going to be three to five years. So there will have to be an answer to that question. So it’s something that the board can prepare for, and it doesn’t have to be a certainty. It could be something the board is contemplating. But that’s a question that will come up on the rating poll whenever that might be.”