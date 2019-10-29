DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, meeting last week, approved settlement of a tax assessment appeal in the total amount of $366,000, which will be the total assessed value applicable to the 2020 tax year.
The tax assessment appeal was initiated by the Sandy Plaza, 5720 Shaffer Road, DuBois.
At its Sept. 26 meeting, the board also approved a settlement of a tax assessment appeal, from the Sandy Plaza, in the total amount of $435,000, which will be the total assessed value applicable to the 2019 tax year.
The Sandy Township Supervisors also approved the appeals at their Oct. 21 meeting.
The board also approved the filing of two petitions in regard to two tax assessment appeals by the solicitor’s office on behalf of the DuBois Area School District and authorized the hiring of an appraiser for both appeals.
The tax assessment appeals are for the DuBois Country Club and Comfort Suites, located at 8 Lakeside Ave. and 10 Lakeside Ave., DuBois.
In other matters, the board:
- Approved a letter of agreement for Title I services between Brockway Area School District and the district, effective Sept. 1, 2019, through June 10, 2020.
- Approved the Information, Sciences and Technology Undergraduate Internship Affiliation Agreement between the Pennsylvania State University and the district for student interns.
- Approved the cooperative agreement between the district and Mount Aloysius College for dual enrollment.
- Approved the contract to purchase meals between Little Hands Childcare Center and the district for the 2019-2020 school year. This is a revised contract that will replace the contract that was board approved on Sept. 26.
- As per tax collector review, the board rejected a proposal for a per capita tax exoneration for 2019-2020 school year for Troutville Borough at $10.
- Approved seeking quotations and/or sealed bids for the 2020-2021 school year for the following: General/art supplies; custodial/maintenance supplies; instructional supplies (as appropriate); and school furniture and related equipment (as appropriate).
- Approved an increase of a total of nine hours per school day for several cafeteria positions, effective Oct. 28, as a result of operational needs.
- Approved the Software Subscription Agreement between Weidenhammer Systems Corp. and the district, effective Ja. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, at a cost of $26,412 (includes subscription fee, hardware and implementation).