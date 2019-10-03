DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, meeting last week, unanimously approved settlement of a tax assessment appeal in the total amount of $435,000, which will be the total assessed value applicable to the 2019 tax year.
After the meeting, Board Secretary Danette Farrell confirmed the tax assessment appeal was from the Sandy Plaza located at 5720 Shaffer Road, DuBois.
Track repairsThe board deferred taking action on whether to award the bid for the track repairs behind the DuBois Area Senior High School.
2020 PSBA election The board approved the following candidates for the 2020 Pennsylvania School Board Association election:
- President-elect Art Levinowitz
- Vice President David Hein
- Central-At-Large Julie Preston
- PSBA Insurance Trust: Trustees Kathy Swope and Mark Miller, with both terms ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Practical nursing programThe board approved the affiliation agreement between the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational-Technical School Committee (practical nursing program) and the district to allow practical nursing students to observe.
Purchase mealsThe board approved the following contract to purchase meals for the 2019-2020 school year between the district and Little Hands Childcare Center, Jefferson-Clarion Head Start Inc. and Pyramid Healthcare Inc.
Course selection revision
s
The board approved the following revisions to the high school course selection guide for the 2019-2020 school year:
- Accounting I (certification area: Business, computer and information technology) will change to business math I (certification area: Secondary mathematics.)
- Creative advertising (certification area: Business, computer and information technology) will change to creative advertising (certification area –kindergarten through 12th grade art).
- Introduction to business ownership (certification area: Business, computer and information technology) will change to introduction to Careers in Business Leadership (certification area: Family and consumer science).
- Introduction to Business Ownership: (Certification area: Business, computer and information technology will change to introduction to Careers in Business Ownership (Certification area: Family and consumer science).
BEST RoboticsThe BEST Robotics team will compete at the Penn State hub on Oct. 18-19. On Oct. 18, from 3-8 p.m., teams will compete in oral presentations, team exhibit judging, robot compliance check-in and will have practice driving time on the field. On Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., there will be the competition and awards. Everyone is invited.