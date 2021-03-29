DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson, effective June 11, at their virtual regular meeting last Thursday.
Matson, who has been the assistant superintendent since August of 2019, has accepted a position as the next executive director of the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
“It is a great honor for me to have the opportunity to serve the school districts of the Armstrong and Indiana counties in this capacity,” Matson said via email. “My primary objective as the executive director will be to lead the Intermediate Unit in customizing programing and services to meet the individual needs of the schools in the region. I believe the quality of a student’s education is based upon the quality of the educational programming and the availability of services; intermediate units are an essential part of this process.”
As the executive director, Matson said she will also function as a liaison between the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the local districts in the region.
“Relaying information in a timely and accurately way between these organizations is more critical now than ever as we continue the work of educating students during this pandemic,” said Matson. “I am excited about this next chapter in my professional journey and look forward to working with school and community leaders for the advancement of education.”
Matson said she has nothing but high praise for the DuBois Area School District.
“Something I am most proud of from my time at the DASD is the way in which the entire district pulled together last spring when the pandemic hit to provide planned instruction for the last 50 days of the 2019-20 school year,” said Matson. “I have always believed that great school systems do not rely on a few leaders. Instead, they create conditions for educators at all levels to lead. I watched this very concept come to action when the pandemic hit. Individuals throughout the organization took on leadership roles and really made it possible for the district to provide online instruction. The way educators stepped up to the challenge was impressive and inspirational. The interactions I observed demonstrated the level of care and dedication of the administration, faculty and staff at the DASD for the students they serve. DASD has great students, great staff and a supportive board; I have full confidence in the continued success of the district and will always fondly remember my time in the district.”
Other resignations approved by the board included:
- Dennis McFadden, school police officer/assistant officer-in-charge, at the middle school, effective June 30.
- Mark Schindler for the extra-duty position of intramural girls’ basketball (fifth/sixth grades) program coordinator for the 2020-21 school year, effective immediately.
Additionally, the board approved the retirement of Joanne McCall, science instructor, at the high school, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.