Following up on questions he asked at the Sept. 19th work session, Luthersburg resident, Glenn Schuckers, received answers from the DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, regarding the retirement of former Superintendent Luke Lansberry.
“To the best of my knowledge, there has never been any public discussion of where, why, or how Dr. Lansberry disappeared,” said Schuckers at the previous meeting.
“You understand as well as I do that the only person who can talk about Dr. Lansberry’s retirement in detail is Dr. Lansberry,” said board President Larry Salone last week. “But, we can tell you this. We accepted his retirement request under the terms of his contract, and we closed it out with only what was owed to him under the terms of his contract, nothing more.”
“We can’t get into the details, but I can tell you that it did not include any additional buy-out money, any extended insurance, nothing,” said Salone. “You know teachers’ contracts, there’s a certain number of days you pay for, and Dr. Lansberry said, ‘When those days are used up, I’m retiring.’ The reasoning for his retirement, he never told us, you would have to ask him that.”
At the Jan. 24 board meeting, directors approved Lansberry’s request for a paid leave of absence, which began Dec. 31, 2018, until further notice. On March 28, Lansberry’s retirement, effective May 29, was approved by the board. Lansberry was hired as the district’s superintendent on Sept. 26, 2016. Prior to his retirement, his contract was through June 30, 2021.
Also at the Sept. 19th work session, Schuckers asked how much was paid and what taxpayers received for money spent on the district’s hiring of special counsel from Pittsburgh. At the board’s Dec. 20, 2018, meeting, directors approved hiring the law firm of Weiss Burkhardt Kramer LLC, of Pittsburgh, at the hourly rate of $175 per hour, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
“The reason we hired an outside counsel was because of the potential conflict of interest,” said Salone. “Our in-house attorney recommended we go out for that. Kramer has experience with all kinds of personnel matters in schools, and when you’re negotiating a contract at that level for retirement funds, we need to have professionals. He felt it would be a conflict of interest because, obviously, he worked with Dr. Lansberry in Altoona and here. So that was the reason why.”
Salone said the amount of money spent on the special counsel was $7,070.