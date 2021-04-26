DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board awarded a total of $12.2 million in bids for the Oklahoma Elementary addition and renovation project at last Thursday’s meeting.
The following contracts were approved contingent upon the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s approval of PlanCon Parts F and G and pending solicitor review for the Oklahoma project:
- Contract No. 1 for general construction in the amount of $7,261,795.00 to J.C. Orr & Son, Inc., including Alternates GC-1, GC-2, GC-4, GC-5, and GC-6.
- Contract No. 2 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) construction in the amount of $2,038,000.00 to Hranec Corporation, including no alternates.
- Contract No. 3 for plumbing construction in the amount of $1,009,672.00 to K&K Plumbing, including Alternate PC-1.
- Contract No. 4 for electrical construction in the amount of $1,845,827.00 to Hallstrom-Clark Electric, Inc., including Alternates EC-1 and EC-2.
- Contract No. 5 asbestos abatement in the amount of $108,370.00 to KLA Roofing & Construction, LLC, including no alternates.
The total for the bids awarded is $12,263,664.
Prior to awarding the above bid contracts, the board added and approved the following two late agenda items:
- Declared Caliber Contracting Services, Inc. as a non-responsible bidder following a full and careful investigation, including discussions with Caliber Contracting Services Inc. on April 20, 2021, and finding substantial reasons relative to financial responsibility, integrity, efficiency, industry, experience, promptness, and ability to successfully carry out the general contractor services for the renovations and additions to the Oklahoma Elementary project and to reject their bid (in the amount of $6,839,800). Caliber Contracting Services Inc. is not barred from bidding on other school district projects.
- Awarded the contract for general contractor services for the renovations and additions to the Oklahoma Elementary Project to J.C. Orr & Son Inc., in the amount of $6,994,695 plus alternates, who is the lowest responsible bidder and whose bid is determined to be in the best interests of the district.
All of the contracts were awarded in an 8-0 vote. Director Mark Gilga was absent from the meeting.
The board also approved the submission of PlanCon Part F Attachment ‘C’ Post-Bid Opening Certification for the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project.
Directors also approved the submission of PlanCon Part G: Project Accounting Based on Bids for the Oklahoma Elementary School project.
The board authorized the superintendent to approve contractor change orders up to $20,000 for the project as well.
The new addition will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which is currently located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site. Visitors will pass through a new secure vestibule before entering the reception area, where visitors can be screened before being allowed into the building.
A new gymnasium will be added at the front of the school, which will also function as a venue for after-school activities and performances.
The gymnasium’s location right off the main entrance lobby will allow the remainder of the school to be closed down for security during after-school events. The addition of the gymnasium will allow the existing multipurpose room to be converted into a dedicated cafeteria.
The entrance on the Chestnut Avenue side will remain as the bus drop-off entrance.
The existing library is open to the corridor and subject to noise and distractions from the corridor. It is proposed that the library be relocated to the existing administrative office area, closer to the main lobby and other public function spaces. The current library space will be converted to an open classroom, or flexible space that can be used for instruction, group work or collaboration.
The emotional support area will be enlarged to allow a de-escalation room and office to be located between the two emotional support classrooms.
The building will have mechanical, electrical and plumbing replaced. Building finishes, including paintings throughout, new flooring, new ceiling, white boards and tack boards, and casework (cabinetry) will be replaced throughout the building. The kitchen equipment, which is at the end of its useful life, will be replaced.
ADA upgrades will occur throughout the building. Bathrooms will be modernized, exterior windows will be replaced and brick repointed.
Additionally, roof replacement will be part of the project. All new renovated spaces will meet state Department of Education recommended sizes.
The renovated school will serve kindergarten through fourth grades. The building is being designed to have three classrooms per grade.
The existing total square footage of Oklahoma Elementary is 45,120 square feet which includes the renovations. The addition will be 16,530 square feet. The total building will be 61,650 square feet when the project is completed.