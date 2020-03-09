DuBOIS — After 14 months of planning, the DuBois Area School Board awarded bids totalling $14.4 million for the Wasson Elementary renovation and addition project at last week’s special meeting.
The following contracts were approved contingent upon the Pennsylvania Department of Education approval of PlanCon Parts F and G for the Wasson project:
- Contract No. 1 for general construction in the amount of $8,213,948 to J.C. Orr & Son of Altoona, including alternates G1 and G4.
- Contract No. 2 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) in the amount of $2,450,000 to Renick Brothers of Slippery Rock, including Alternate H2.
- Contract No. 3 for plumbing and fire protection construction in the amount of $1,695,000 to Fred L. Burns Inc. of Shippenville, including no alternates.
- Contract No. 4 for electrical construction in the amount of $1,888,029 to Hallstrom-Clark Electric of DuBois, including alternate E2.
- Contract No. 5 asbestos environmental abatement in the amount of $170,400 to Penns Contracting Inc. of Reading, including no alternates.
The board also approved the submission of PlanCon Part F attachment “C” post-bid opening certification for the project in addition to submission of PlanCon Part G: Project Accounting Based On Bids for the project. PlanCon is a state program that reimburses school districts a percentage of what they spend on a given construction project.
Directors also authorized Superintendent Wendy Benton to approve contractor change orders up to $20,000 for the project.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: A full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.
On display in the board room were final drawings of the project, as well as some pictures of the exterior and interior.
“We have opted to go with school colors to promote school spirit, as well as to have a timeless, classic look,” said Benton. “A lot of our schools right now that are in need of renovation see a lot of yellow, orange, and green, which were very trendy colors of that time. We feel that going with school colors is really going to give it that timeless look.”