DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board accepted the April 28 bid withdrawal of Caliber Contracting Services for general contractor services on the Oklahoma Elementary addition and renovation project at last Thursday’s special meeting.
In addition, the board rescinded the board motion of April 22, finding Caliber Contracting Services as a non-responsible bidder for general contractor services on the Oklahoma Elementary addition and renovation project.
The board secretary was expected to notify Caliber Contracting Services of these two actions.
It was also noted that Caliber Contracting Services is not prohibited from bidding on any future district projects.