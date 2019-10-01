Several resignations, a dismissal and hirings were approved by the DuBois Area School Board at last week’s meetings.
The board approved a dismissal of “employee A” for abandonment of position as a result of failure to be on the job since June 3.
Regarding resignations, the following were approved:
- Barbara Trump from the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for rifle for interscholastic winter sports for the 2019-2020 school year, effective immediately.
- Melissa Newcome, Title I teacher aide, Wasson Elementary School, effective Sept. 12.
- Tiffany Barrett, cafeteria aide, Juniata Elementary School, effective Sept. 13.
- Michelle Askey, special education instructor, Jeff Tech, effective Sept. 26, and to execute any and all documents to effectuate said resignation.
- Heather Derise, human resources specialist, effective Oct. 11.
The following hirings were approved:
- Rebecca Curley as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Juniata Elementary School (882 hours per year), effective Sept. 3.
- Margaret Ellis as a cafeteria aide at Wasson Elementary School (360 hours per year), effective on or after Sept. 30.
- Emily Hale as a cafeteria aide at C.G. Johnson Elementary School (360 hours per year), effective on or after Sept. 30.
- The following staff members as mentor teachers for the 2019-2020 school year, as per contract: Amy Bash, Robin Craig, Megan Lattimer, Cindy Marchioni, Molly Zimmerman.
- The following individuals for extra-duty positions for the All-School Drama for the 2019-2020 school year, as per contract: Dorothea Hackett, producer/director, business manager and costumes; Steve Swauger, stage manager; and Joe Sensor, lights/sound.
- Madison Meyers for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for girls’ soccer for interscholastic fall sports for the 2019-2020 school year, as per contract (salary to be prorated).
- James Corby to the list of athletic workers for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Bill Clark as a volunteer for boys’ basketball (ninth grade) for the 2019-2020 athletic season.
The board also changed the status for Melissa Frano from paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Juniata Elementary School (882 hours per year) to Title I teacher aide at Wasson Elementary School (882 hours per year), effective on or after Sept. 30.