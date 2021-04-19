DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at a special meeting last Thursday, awarded the bid for the sealing and refurbishment of the visitors’ side bleachers at Mansell Stadium to Crane Masonry and Construction in the amount of $130,750.
The awarding was approved in a 7-0 vote. Directors Albert Varacallo and Gil Barker were absent from the meeting.
Regarding the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project, the board, in a 7-0 vote, deferred taking action on several proposals, including submission of PlanCon Part F Attachment C post-bid opening certification, PlanCon Part G project accounting based on bids and contracts for general construction, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing construction, electrical construction and asbestos abatement.
Board President Larry Salone said the board is still reviewing the information that they received as part of the bid process. He said the board plans to meet with its architect and construction manager to ask questions and clarify some of the information submitted as part of the bid process.
“We are pretty optimistic we should be able to act on the bids that were submitted at next week’s meeting,” said Salone.
The board will hold a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.