DuBOIS — Several resignations, a retirement and hirings were approved by the DuBois Area School Board at this month's meeting.
The following resignations were approved:
- Michael Mancuso, drop-out prevention instructor at the high school, effective Dec. 23, 2019.
- Darlene Manspeaker, paraprofessional at the high school, effective Jan. 3.
Retirement
- The retirement of Rodney Siple, custodian at C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective Aug. 31. He will have 24 years of service with the district.
Hirings
The following hirings were approved:
- Brooke Carbett as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Juniata Elementary School (882 hours per week), effective on or after Jan. 27.
- John Gordon as a plumber (maintenance), 2080 hours per year, effective on or after Jan. 27. Salary is to be prorated for the 2019-20 school year.
- Joshua Bundy for the extra-duty position of Middle School VEX IQ Robotics Team advisor for the 2019-20school year, as per contract.
- The following were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2019-20 school year, as per contract: Brooks Carr, junior high head coach for girls' volleyball (seventh and eighth grade) and Jamie Hoffer will be the junior high assistant coach for junior high volleyball.
- The following were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2019-20 school year, as per contract: Volleyball (boys), Jason Gustafson, head coach; softball, Dan Snyder, varsity assistant; track (girls), Cassidy O'Donnell, varsity assistant.
- Joeylyn Hanzely was hired for the extra-duty position of coach for the fifth/sixth grade elementary intramural boys' basketball program, as per contract.
- Al Bish was hired as a drop-out prevention instructor at the high school, effective on or after Jan. 27. Salary is to be prorated for the 2019-20 school year.
- Abby Dressler was approved as an addition to the list of lifeguards for the high school pool.
- The following individuals were approved as volunteers for the 2019-20 athletic season: Christopher Sheloski, girls' basketball (varsity); and Garrett Brown, wrestling.