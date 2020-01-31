DuBOIS — Several resignations, a retirement and hirings were approved by the DuBois Area School Board at this month's meeting. 

The following resignations were approved:

  • Michael Mancuso, drop-out prevention instructor at the high school, effective Dec. 23, 2019. 
  • Darlene Manspeaker, paraprofessional at the high school, effective Jan. 3. 

Retirement

  • The retirement of Rodney Siple, custodian at C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective Aug. 31. He will have 24 years of service with the district. 

Hirings

Local News Coverage

The following hirings were approved: 

  • Brooke Carbett as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Juniata Elementary School (882 hours per week), effective on or after Jan. 27.
  • John Gordon as a plumber (maintenance), 2080 hours per year, effective on or after Jan. 27. Salary is to be prorated for the 2019-20 school year. 
  • Joshua Bundy for the extra-duty position of Middle School VEX IQ Robotics Team advisor for the 2019-20school year, as per contract. 
  • The following were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2019-20 school year, as per contract: Brooks Carr, junior high head coach for girls' volleyball (seventh and eighth grade) and Jamie Hoffer will be the junior high assistant coach for junior high volleyball. 
  • The following were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2019-20 school year, as per contract: Volleyball (boys), Jason Gustafson, head coach; softball, Dan Snyder, varsity assistant; track (girls), Cassidy O'Donnell, varsity assistant.
  • Joeylyn Hanzely was hired for the extra-duty position of coach for the fifth/sixth grade elementary intramural boys' basketball program, as per contract. 
  • Al Bish was hired as a drop-out prevention instructor at the high school, effective on or after Jan. 27. Salary is to be prorated for the 2019-20 school year. 
  • Abby Dressler was approved as an addition to the list of lifeguards for the high school pool. 
  • The following individuals were approved as volunteers for the 2019-20 athletic season: Christopher Sheloski, girls' basketball (varsity); and Garrett Brown, wrestling. 

Recommended for you

Tags