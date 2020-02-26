DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Business Manager Jeanette Buriak presented a review of the 2020-2021 preliminary budget at this month’s board work session.
The district’s budget represents proposed revenues and spending for a fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30 of the following year, said Buriak.
Reviewing the 2019-2020 budget, Buriak said revenue is listed at $61,026,594 and expenses are listed at $63,725,889, resulting in a decrease in the fund balance of $2.7 million.
Current millage rates in Clearfield County are 95.27 mills, while Jefferson County is 30.67 mills. DASD is a multi-county district, and the State Tax Equalization Division does a calculation for multi-county districts that tries to make up for the difference in assessments.
With no tax increase, the district’s total projected revenue for 2020-2021 is listed at $61,089,543. Of that amount, $27,636,893 is from local sources, $31,193,923 from state revenue and $2,258,727 from federal revenue. Projected expenditures for 2020-21 are listed at $65,333,202.
In January, the board voted to keep any potential property tax increases for the 2020-21 school year within the state index. This year, the DuBois Area’s adjusted index rate is set at 3.5 percent.
If taxes were raised to the index, Clearfield County’s millage rate would be at 98.7661 mills, while Jefferson County’s millage rate would be 31.7434 mills. The estimated increase in revenue would be $802,574.
“Our continued challenges have really not changed over the last few years,” said Buriak. “We still have retirement contribution rates, health care costs, tuition costs, our reliance on state funding and the uncertainty of federal funding. As you look at the employer pension costs, 2011-12, our actual employer pension costs were 8.65 percent. This year and 2019-20, we’re at 34.39 percent and next year at 34.51 percent. So what that means is for every dollar we pay in salaries, we paid 34 1/2 cents toward pension funds.”
The administration will continue to collect updated data relevant to the budget before the 2020-21 proposed final budget is presented to the board in April.